ROBERT PLANT On Refusing To Retire - "People Don't Clock Off At 65 If They're Doing What They Love To Do"

Speaking with the UK's Daily Mail, Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant commented on being an active artist going into his 70s and showing no signs of slowing down. Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning story:

At 70 Plant considers old age with magnanimity, as long as he can continue to work.

"Jimmy did an interview for the NME in the early Nineties, and the title was Help The Aged," he says. "But people don’t clock off at 65 if they’re doing what they love to do."

Plant picks up the guitar and shapes a chord.

"Maybe in the end," he says, "none of it’s worth a dime, but you can have a great time in the middle of it all. If you don’t think it’s magnificent to do this, then you really need to change the cassette and get off the bus quick."

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters have announced a new string of US tour dates in September. The band continue touring in support of 2017’s Carry Fire album. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale at Plant’s official website.

US dates:

September

9 - St. Louis, MO - LouFest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera

15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

16 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO

19 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall

21 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

23 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory

27 - Lubbock, TX - Lubbock Municipal Auditorium

29 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater