ROBERT PLANT On The End Of LED ZEPPELIN - “There’s A Lot Of Romance About It… It Didn’t Blow Itself Out Of The Water, It Didn’t Go On Too Long, It Just Stopped”; Video

Led Zeppelin's legendary singer Robert Plant was a guest on the Charlie Rose show on PBS/Bloomberg News last night. He spoke with Rose about his new album, Carry Fire, Led Zeppelin, what it means to be a frontman, and more. You can watch the interview here.

Carry Fire is out now via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. at all music retailers and streaming services. You can order the album here.

Plant’s eleventh solo album and first full-length release since 2014’s lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar, was produced by the singer in the west of England and Wales, at Top Cat studio in Box, Wiltshire with additional recordings at Real World and Rockfield studios.

As with “lullaby”, Plant is accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.

Plant and the Space Shifters are also joined on Carry Fire by a number of special guests. Chrissie Hynde joins Plant on the duet “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” (written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys). Albanian cellist Redi Hasa performs on three tracks, as does the celebrated Seth Lakeman on viola and fiddle.

Plant, who lived in Texas for a time before returning to his native England three years ago, together with his friends, present the songs Carry Fire, melding unusual rhythms with naturalism and smoldering power.

“It’s about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Tracklisting:

“The May Queen”

“New World...”

“Season's Song”

“Dance With You Tonight”

“Carving Up The World Again…A Wall And Not A Fence”

“A Way With Words”

“Carry Fire”

“Bones Of Saints”

“Keep It Hid”

“Bluebirds Over The Mountain”

“Heaven Sent”

“Bluebirds Over The Mountain”:

"Bones Of Saints”:

“The May Queen” lyric video:

Robert Plant tour dates:

November

16 - Plymouth, UK - Pavilions

17 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

20 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic

22 - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru

24 - Newcastle, UK - City Hall

25 - Liverpool, UK - Olympia

27 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

28 - Perth, UK - Concert Hall

30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

December

2 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

6 - Sheffield, UK - City Hall

8 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

11 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

12 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

February

9 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

12 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Symphony Hall

28 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

March

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre