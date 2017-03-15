ROBERT PLANT Performs LED ZEPPELIN Classic “Kashmir” For First Time Since 2007; Audio/Video
March 15, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Last night (March 14th), Robert Plant performed the Led Zeppelin classic “Kashmir” for the first time since Zeppelin’s reunion in 2007, when he joined violinist Nigel Kennedy on stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Audio of “Kashmir”, as well as the American rock standard “Hey Joe”, can be found below, as well as a short video from the “Kashmir” performance.
Tingling goosebumps & #mindblown last night watching #RobertPlant & #NigelKennedy ripping in2 the epic #kashmir #brilliant @RoyalAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/F8JmrtQCvn— Brix Smith Start (@Brixsmithstart) March 15, 2017