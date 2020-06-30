ROBERT TRUJILLO Discusses Upcoming INFECTIOUS GROOVES EP, Extended Versions Of RANDY RHOADS’ Recordings, METALLICA During COVID-19 Pandemic; Audio

The Vinyl Guide, the leading vinyl-based podcast, recently spoke with Metallica/Infectious Grooves’ Robert Trujillo, discussing the upcoming Infectious Grooves Record Store Day release, Take U On A Ride, but also diving into his lengthy resume including standout moments, such as hearing unreleased, extended Ozzy Osborne tracks featuring Randy Rhoads, and watching his son, Tye, play with Suicidal Tendencies.

Trujillo also gives a lengthy update on Metallica and what they have been doing to take advantage of their time during the COVID-19 lockdown, including saying “We’re cultivating the terrain and getting kind of excited about it to be honest.”

Various options for listening to the podcast can be found here.