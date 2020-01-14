ROBIN McAULEY Health Update - "I'm Alive And Getting Stronger By The Day," Says MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST / BLACK SWAN Singer

Last week, vocalist Robin McAuley (Michael Schenker Fest, MSG, Black Swan) was hospitalized, diagnosed with Sepsis, caused by E. coli bacteria. Robin's wife, Gina McAuley, revealed that Robin was treated aggressively with targeted antibiotics, and would remain in hospital until his blood was "clean".

Yesterday, Monday, January 13, Robin took to social media with the following update:

"It’s me, I’m alive and getting stronger by the day! It’s been a Hellish week for me and my wife Gina and the boys, that took me completely by surprise. Some sneaky bastard calling himself Ecoli Sepsis, snook up behind me and sucker punched me. Almost took me out but not quite.

"Thanks to my amazing wife Gina and her 24/7 hands on love and care for me and the support of my sons Jamie and Casey. The incredible quick work of our ER and Hospital staff, I’m forever grateful of how you carried me through one of the worst and scariest experiences I have ever known.

A very special Thank You to all who reached out inquiring about my well being. I apologize to my family and friends that they found out about this through social media firstly. Gina did her best to handle all the calls she could, including my own phone blowing up needing answers? I’m moved and in awe of the “Love and Concern” I have been shown from so many of you this past week. Thank You forever!!!

"My apologies to Michael Schenker for not showing up for work aboard 70,000 Tons of Metal Cruise. I was packed and ready to sail until the “Big Disaster” struck!! To my fellow band mates... I’m so sorry!!!!

"Looking forward to Japan in March, followed by UK shows in April, plus more shows in the rest of Europe. Go to Michael Schenker’s website for full details on tour schedule.

"Saturday January 11th saw the official opening night of Raiding the Rock Vault @ Rio/172. It was my plan to be there on opening night and I apologize once again for not showing up for work. Sir Harry Cowell is now 6 years, going into #7 with this spectacular Classic Rock show. Almost 1,500 shows and off to a great start on opening night. The power and caliber of the Rock Vault cast is 2nd to none and is an absolute must see.

Saturday through Wednesday @ Rio/172.

"Finally on this BLACK SWAN Monday, another (the 2nd) new single from the upcoming Shake The World album! Download 'Big Disaster'!! Like it! Play it LOUD!! and remember no disaster is ever big enough for any of us to overcome!! Never was a song title more apt and timely than 'Big Disaster'!!! It’s been quite the big disaster week for me, but I'm still here for the clean up! It’s a new day, I’m blessed and I’ll be back real soon."



McAuley, guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) have joined forces in Black Swan, a new band project signed to Frontiers Music Srl.

Their debut album, Shake The World, an aptly titled album if ever there was one, is a delightful romp of powerful hard rock that is not simply the sum of its parts, but a powerful rock ‘n roll machine. It will be released on February 14 on CD, LP, & digital formats. Listen to the song "Big Disaster" below.

Fans can pre-order the album, including signed items and merch bundles, and stream the single here.

The genesis of Black Swan was sparked by a conversation between Jeff Pilson and Frontiers' President & Head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who wanted a project that would not only showcase McAuley's vocal prowess, but have a mighty musical backbone to stand skyscraper tall behind him. Thus, the initial seeds were planted and Pilson ran with it from there. Shake The World was tracked at Pilson’s home studio in Los Angeles and is a showcase of both the musical talents of the instrumental players in the band as well as McAuley’s powerful voice. The four members got Black Swan off the ground by exchanging ideas back and forth and then bringing all the songs together. The final result is something fresh, very heavy, but still intensely melodic and it’s certainly not Dokken, nor Winger, nor MSG, or some combination thereof, but it’s own unique animal. As an example, one of the songs was written by Jeff Pilson right after seeing the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody. "I came home and I sat down at the grand piano and pretty much wrote exactly the chorus that we have, just coming straight [from] the movie. It is a bit Queen-like."

Continues Pilson, "It's amazing, incredible music. Wait until you hear everybody's playing and singing. It's beyond - way beyond."

Adds Robin McAuley, "This is really exciting for me to read: Black Swan announces the release of “Shake the World," the first offering from the band on the Frontiers' label." I’ve known Jeff for some thirty years and we have a history of performing together on MSG Unplugged, in addition to being great friends, musically and socially. When he asked me to do this and collaborate with Reb, I didn’t have to think too long with my response. Initially he wasn’t going to play bass on this, but Reb and myself soon changed his mind, lol!!! Bringing Matt into the mix was a great decision. His powerful energy and style is unmistakable on this album. Overall, it is a very powerful blend of styles and writing. Reb is truly an amazing guitarist and songwriter. Jeff captured my vocals the way I like to sound. Probably the best vocal sound I’ve had... ever!!!! Such a great and creative studio experience for me. This is kick ass, powerful music on an album full of great songs. If you love strong melodies and BIG choruses, Black Swan won’t disappoint!! It’s time... SHAKE THE WORLD!!!"

Guitarist Reb Beach says, "When Jeff approached me to do this, I was so excited because I loved writing “Erase The Slate” with him for Dokken. I also played in the band with Jeff for four years, and we worked so well together, writing and live too. He is as good as it gets when it comes to a rock musician, a great songwriter and an absolute joy to work with. I came in with riffs, Jeff arranged them into a song by adding his own parts, and then Robin wrote the lyrics, and knocked it out of the park with the vocals. I am pretty particular about singers, and Robin’s voice is so slammin' that I wouldn’t want anyone else. Matt came in with his huge drum sound, and we had a great sounding band. Very exciting stuff!!"

"Shooting the video was a blast," says drummer Matt Starr. "Shot in Los Angeles over the course of two days, it was similar to recording the record, everything was very organic and comfortable. That’s the advantage of working with guys who have so much experience. There’s not too much discussion going on. Everybody knows what to do, we just get to work and do it. That leaves more time for hanging out, chatting and smoking cigars!"

Black Swan's Shake The World is a killer slice of melodic hard rock and heavy metal from seasoned players who have gelled musically. Whether you are a fan from “back in the day” or brand new to the scene and just diving in, this album is essential listening.

Tracklisting:

"Shake The World"

"Big Disaster"

"Johnny Came Marching"

"Immortal Souls"

"Make It There"

"She's On To Us"

"The Rock That Rolled Away"

"Long Road To Nowhere"

"Sacred Place"

"Unless We Change"

"Divided/United"

"Big Disaster":

"Shake The World" video:

Black Swan lineup:

Robin McAuley - Lead Vocals and Background Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitars and Background Vocals

Jeff Pilson - Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Keys and Background Vocals

Matt Starr - Drums and Percussion