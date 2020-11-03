Rock Dance Theatre Announce Livestream Meetings With ELLEFSON Guitarist ANDY MARTONGELLI

Join Anna Achimowicz, founder, front woman and rock choreographer of Rock Dance Theatre with her guest Andy Martongelli - guitar player of Ellefson (Megadeth’s David Ellefson’s solo band), Arthemis and teacher at Modern Music Institute in Verona, Italy.

Tune with us for an exciting conversation about all things rock covering the most exciting cover album of the Year 2020 No Cover releasing worldwide on November 20 on Combat Records and earMUSIC in Europe.

As expected, tributes continue to pour in following the death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away yesterday (October 6) following a long battle with cancer.

Rock Dance Theatre - founded by Anna Achimowicz in Stockholm, Sweden, and based out of Warsaw, Linz, and Stockholm - have released the video below, "in tribute and loving memory of the legendary Eddie Van Halen."

The footage was recorded during Rock Dance Theatre's Austrian premiere performance “Tribute To Rock N Roll” at Lentos Museum “Lange Nacht Der Buhne” in Linz, Austria in 2018.

- Choreography & artistic direction: Anna Achimowicz

- Performance: Rock Dance Theatre

- Video concept: Anna Achimowicz

- Camera: Manfred Kielnfoher, LNDB 2018