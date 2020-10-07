ROCK DANCE THEATRE Dedicates "Dance The Night Away" Performance To Late Guitar God EDDIE VAN HALEN; Video
October 7, 2020, an hour ago
As expected, tributes continue to pour in following the death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away yesterday (October 6) following a long battle with cancer.
Rock Dance Theatre - founded by Anna Achimowicz in Stockholm, Sweden, and based out of Warsaw, Linz, and Stockholm - have released the video below, "in tribute and loving memory of the legendary Eddie Van Halen."
The footage was recorded during Rock Dance Theatre's Austrian premiere performance “Tribute To Rock N Roll” at Lentos Museum “Lange Nacht Der Buhne” in Linz, Austria in 2018.
- Choreography & artistic direction: Anna Achimowicz
- Performance: Rock Dance Theatre
- Video concept: Anna Achimowicz
- Camera: Manfred Kielnfoher, LNDB 2018