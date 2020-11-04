Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Announces New Courses With Rock Star Professors SCORPIONS, ALICE COOPER & SHEP GORDON, ROGER DALTREY, JOE ELLIOTT And STYX

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp (RRFC) - the longtime rock ‘n’ roll institution where adults jam and perform with today' s top touring rock stars - announces it’s new series Q-University in partnership with New York City’s Classic Rock Station, Q104.3 FM, which is owned by iHeartMedia.

The new series kicks off with Scorpions on November 21, Alice Cooper with special guest Shep Gordon on November 28, Roger Daltrey of The Who on December 5, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard on December 12, and Styx on December 19. A portion of the proceeds from each event benefit the artists’ charities.

In addition to the VIP interactive tickets whereby fans can directly speak to the stars, RRFC will also now offer the event to be viewed by fans to watch and submit online questions for only $25. Unlike typical meet and greets, attendees are able to hang for 60-90 minutes with their favorite stars, hearing intimate stories and asking at least one question directly to the artist.

These exclusive sessions, done over Zoom, are hosted by Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp moderator, Britt Lightning.

On June 1st, with no live music due to COVID-19, Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp launched an interactive, online Masterclass Series allowing musicians and music enthusiasts alike to learn from and speak with artists from the comfort of their own homes. Since its launch, there have been over 100 classes.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at rockcamp.com/.