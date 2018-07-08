Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Pinball Exhibit Featuring KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, ALICE COOPER

Beginning July 11th, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio will host a new exhibit called Part Of The Machine: Rock And Pinball.

Located in the Main Hall, Part Of The Machine: Rock & Pinball is an interactive exhibit showcasing rock-themed, playable pinball machines combined with historic merchandise and artifacts to explore the artistic portrayal of artists and bands.

Rock and roll and pinball have a lot in common. Loud, colorful and rebellious, it was inevitable that the two would combine to celebrate rock’s icons. Inside the exhibit you'll find machines featuring icons such as: KISS, Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper, Dolly Parton, The Who, Elton John and more. All the machines on display are playable by visitors.

Every pinball machine can be played with Rock Hall tokens. A limited number of complimentary tokens will be included with a Rock Hall admission ticket and additional tokens can be purchased in the exhibit. Tweet your high score with #pinballwizard for a chance to be featured on the leaderboard.

Items that will be on display include Peter Criss of KISS’ drum set, and Dolly Parton’s dress that inspired the backglass for the Dolly Parton pinball machine. Fans will find other artifacts on display as they learn more about the popular pinball and rock subculture. Highlight items include: Pete Townshend of The Who’s acoustic guitar used to compose “Pinball Wizard”, a rare Andy Warhol piece, “Little Electric Chair”, as well as an electric chair Alice Cooper stage prop used in his 1971 tour across North America and Europe.

For further details, visit rockhall.com.