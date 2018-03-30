Rock Scene Auctions Holding Contest To Win Photo Of OZZY In A Bunny Costume Signed By Photographer MARK WEISS

Hop on over to Rock Scene Auctions for a chance to win a 17x22 photo of Ozzy Osbourne in a bunny costume signed by photographer Mark Weiss. One member of the Rock Scene Auctions email list will be chosen as the winner.

The Alamogordo Chamber Of Commerce welcomed its newest member, the Prince Of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne, on February 26th, reports Jacqueline Devine for Alamogordo Daily News.

The heavy metal rock icon along with his children Jack and Kelly, made a stop in Alamogordo to film an episode of their A&E television show, Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour. For its third season, the show stars Ozzy and Jack as they travel around the country in a camper van visiting historical sites that are out of the norm. On the show, Ozzy and Jack said they are big history buffs.

The Osbournes were first spotted at White Sands National Monument about a month ago when Jack posted two photos to his social media accounts of him and Kelly enjoying the gypsum dunes at sunset.

Read the full story at alamogordonews.com. (Pictured above: Ozzy and Executive Director of the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce GB Oliver pose for a picture before Ozzy filled out his investor card)