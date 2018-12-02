Rock Stars Who Are Into Traditional Social Games

As we could all imagine celebrities don’t have the easiest of lifestyles that grant them much time to just sit back and enjoy themselves by playing games. Of course some may be more into gaming than others and many of those who are avid gamers are rock stars. An extremely popular social game amongst celebrities is bingo which may seem a bit weird, as it can be seen as an ‘old game’. However, bingo has a way of attracting all kinds of audiences and continues to experience growth. In fact, there are even some celebrities and rock stars who host their own bingo parties and even own stakes in some bingo halls. Some of the celebrities and rock stars who are into gaming are:

Mick Jagger

Surprisingly enough the Rolling Stones rock icon Mick Jagger is someone who really loves the game of bingo. According to those in his neighbourhood he is known to throw huge bingo parties at his lavish home that is situated in Richmond, England.

Bono

This legendary Irish rock star that belonged to the world famous U2 band was also quite the lover of the bingo. He was so invested in the game that he had a stake in a local café in Dublin which is known as Mr Pussey’s Café. This café acted as a bingo hall when they were not serving up any food. Bono himself would make his way down to the café and bring celebrity friends with him such as Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon who’s obviously married to legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne is quite an avid bingo fan and loves playing the game. Those who play with her consider her to be one of the most intelligent people, when comes to the game. This rock star’s wife has even gone to the extent of creating her own online bingo site so that she could spread her love for the game and attract more people to play it. Online bingo continues to be a growing trend nowadays, with many brands like mFortune Bingo enjoying huge success with online as well as mobile audiences.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most surprising cases that I’ve certainly come across is that the world’s best footballer is a huge fan of bingo. When he first moved to Manchester in 2003 he struggled with the English language, his manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the time suggested that he take up the game of bingo and uses that as means of communication. The game managed to help him understand English phrases and words which made Ronaldo appreciate bingo. He once labeled bingo as a very exciting game to a Portuguese newspaper.

Megan Fox

Of course not all celebrities love bingo; there are others such as Megan Fox who is a fanatic about Mortal Kombat. She once stated that she would play anything that involves Mortal Kombat and that she is extremely good at it and that she does not cheat. She also said that the game just works for her and that she thoroughly enjoys it. It is definitely clear that even celebrities need their down time to enjoy gaming just like the rest of us do. Gaming is certainly a huge attraction globally with majority of people enjoying it. As surprising as it may seem bingo is definitely a huge attraction, with different kinds of folk being drawn to the game, even those we may least expect.