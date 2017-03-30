RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Stars In New Movie The Evangelist, Set For May Release

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - formerly of Guns N' Roses, currently in Art Of Anarchy - not only stars in, but provides music for, the upcoming horror / thriller movie The Evangelist.

Directed byJoseph Pepitone, The Evangelist - previously titled Clear Cut - is set for release on May 9th via ITN Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, eOne Entertainment. A plot synopsis and preview trailer can be found below.



At seven years old, Bill Horton watched in horror as a serial killer murdered his mother. Known as The Evangelist, he places a bible next to her body and quotes scripture as he leaves Bill alone and destroyed. Thirty years later, Bill has grown up and appears to be a model citizen, spending his days cleaning his house and baking. He has, however, picked up the mantle of The Evangelist, killing those who he finds wicked and evil and leaving a bible by their bodies. Bill only opens up to Dr. Laura Cooper, a psychiatrist, who discovers Bill's dark secret. She contacts young Detective Edward Legros who is working on the case with his cynical, veteran partner, Detective John Vance. But what Vance knows about the original Evangelist will lead to a bloody showdown.

