RONNIE JAMES DIO - 5th Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party Scheduled In November

The Fifth Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Thursday, November 7, at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

The event will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s Volume channel and whose new TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV. The Bowl For Ronnie will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year’s event sold out in advance and raised a record $74,000 for the cancer charity, which is now in its 10th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous Bowl For Ronnie events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Tom Morello (Prophets Of Rage & Rage Against The Machine), Jack Black, Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Sebastian Bach, Richie Sambora, John 5, Ahmet Zappa, Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence/Machine Head), members of TOOL, Mastodon, Black Star Riders, Stone Sour, Rough Cutt, Dio Disciples, and many more. This year’s celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly.

Last year, Eddie Trunk’s celebrity bowling team, comprising Jack Black, Geezer Butler, Doug Aldrich, Adam Jones and Tom Morello, recaptured First Place while the previous year’s First Place team, sponsored by Round Hill Music Publishing and captained by rocker Marc Ferrari (Keel/Cold Sweat), took Second Place. 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place trophies in both Celebrity and Corporate categories and Highest Overall Score (Dean Schachtel Award) will be awarded to participants.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

For more information, visit here. Tickets are now on sale, here.

- Individual Spectator: $50 per person (includes pizza and general admission).

- Individual Bowler: $75 (Join other rock 'n bowlers for open bowling from 6:30-9PM on first come, first served basis, includes pizza, shoe rental and bowling).

- Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $1995 package for private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 “Bowl For Ronnie” t-shirts, pizza and shoe rental).