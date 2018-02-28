RONNIE JAMES DIO Cancer Fund Confirms Return Of STEVEN ADLER's All Star Band For Fourth Annual Ride For Ronnie

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund is pleased to announce the fourth annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert, taking place May 6th. The ride from Harley-Davidson of Glendale to Los Encinos Park in Encino will raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention, and research for a cure. The afternoon concert in the park will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, and feature live music from the various artists listed below. Last year's Ride raised over $40,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Riders will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them around the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they will be treated to an afternoon of live music, raffle, live auctions, food trucks and much more.

Ride For Ronnie departs Harley Davidson Glendale with Wendy Dio leading the Ride, in pink on left - Photo by Gene Kirkland, 2017

Steven Adler's All Star Band is confirmed to put on another electrifying performance this year! Last year's stellar lineup included Mike Devin (Whitesnake), Lita Ford, Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), Patrick Stone (Budderside), and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner and former Dio guitarist). This year's All Star Band members will be announced closer to the event. Also confirmed to perform are rock and metal heavyweights Dio Disciples, Beasto Blanco (featuring Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper), One More From The Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), A Classless Act (featuring Slash's son, London), and Railgun.

A silent auction booth will have many amazing items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas & water will be available for sale, as well as delicious foods from food trucks including Slammin' Sliders and G's Taco Spot.

For information and tickets, visit diocancerfund.org. Watch a video wrap-up of the 2016 Ride For Ronnie below:

(Top photo - Steven Adler's All Star Band: Robert Sarzo, Patrick Stone, Steven Adler, Ace Von Johnson and Eddie Trunk by PG Brunelli, 2017)