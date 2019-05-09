RONNIE JAMES DIO - Fifth Annual Ride For Ronnie Video Report With DIO DISCIPLES, BULLETBOYS, SAXON, URIAH HEEP And More

For The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin reports from the Fifth Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert, which took place on Sunday, May 5, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Comprised of a Motorcycle Ride originating at Harley-Davidson of Glendale, California and culminating with a concert at Los Encinos Park in Encino, California, the Ride For Ronnie raises awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research for a cure.