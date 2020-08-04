RONNIE JAMES DIO, FREDDIE MERCURY, RANDY RHOADS, CLIFF BURTON, And More - "Rock Scene Remembers" Auction Ends Wednesday

The "Rock Scene Remembers" auction, featuring prints of Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead), Freddie Mercury (Queen), Prince, Ronnie James Dio, Randy Rhoads, Cliff Burton (Metallica), Eric Carr (KISS), and more, shot by legendary photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss, will end on Wednesday, August 5 at 6 PM, EST.

Check out a few of the prints below, and find the auction here.