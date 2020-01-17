RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Tour To Relaunch In May, Says WENDY DIO; Video

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to Wendy Dio at this years Metal Hall Of Fame 2020 on January 15. Wendy confirmed that the Dio hologram tour will restart in May. She also gave an update on the Dio documentary saying that, Eddie Trunk, Lizzy Hale, Tony Iommi, Deep Purple and The Scorpions members will take part in the filming as guests.

Watch the video below:

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with an Awards Gala on February 20, 2020. The Awards Gala will take place at The Avalon in Los Angeles and will recognize honorees who have played a role in either Dio’s legacy or that of the charity. The festivities will begin at 6 PM.

The amazing vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio with his live band Dio, who performed with him for his last 17 years, will provide the entertainment for the Gala, featuring vocalists Tim Ripper Owens and Oni Logan and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen. Local rockers Sadie & the Tribe will also perform. The evening will also include a live auction, a major silent auction and a raffle, each comprising luxury items and entertainment memorabilia. In addition, VIP attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings.

Eight awards named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

Killing The Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

Master Of The Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

Rainbow In The Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

Stand Up And Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! Hologram

VIP Ticket includes: Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing, Live Entertainment, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle, Luxury Gift Bag

General Admission Balcony Ticket includes: Live Entertainment, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle, Commemorative Wristband. Purchase tickets here.

Main Floor VIP $395 Each / $295 early bird - ends January 10, 2020

• Main Floor VIP Table Seating

• Luxury Gift Bag

• Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

General Admission Balcony $25 Each

• Balcony Seating for Live Entertainment

• Access to Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle

• Commemorative Wristband

• No Host Bar

Sponsorship Packages:

All Sponsorship Packages include a full-page ad in the event program, mention in all press releases, sponsor logo on SUAS website and in event recap video.

Presenting sponsor with table & Ad $9950 (x1 available)

• Back cover, full page color ad in event program

• Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

• 12 Luxury Gift Bags

• Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

• 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor I with table & Ad $8950 (x1 available)

• Inside front cover, full page color ad in event program

• Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

• 12 Luxury Gift Bags

• Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

• 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor II with table & Ad $8950 (x1 available)

• Inside back cover, full page color ad in event program

• Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

• 12 Luxury Gift Bags

• Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

• 24 cocktail drink tickets

Gold sponsor with table & Ad $5950 (limited quantity)

• Full page color ad in event program

• Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 10

• 10 Luxury Gift Bags

• Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

• 20 cocktail drink tickets

For information regarding Event Sponsorships and advertising in the Full Color Souvenir Program, contact: info@diocancerfund.org

(Photo by PG Brunelli/ Artwork by Marc Sasso)