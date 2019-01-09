RONNIE MONTROSE Remembered - Official Memorial Concert Celebration To Feature GEORGE LYNCH, TRACII GUNS, DOUG ALDRICH, FRANK HANNON And More

Ronnie Montrose Remembered, a celebratory memorial concert in the name of legendary rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose, is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 25th at the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center in Anaheim, California. Ronnie Montrose passed away on March 3rd, 2012

The event will be hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, and will feature performances from Jack Russell's Great White, George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Frank Hannon (Tesla), Keith St. John (Montrose, Kingdom Come), Dave Amato (Reo Speedwagon), Derek St Holmes (Ted Nugent), Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot, Rough Cutt), James Kottak (Scorpions, Kingdom Come), Robert Mason (Warrant), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach), Brad Lang (Y&T), Sean Mcnabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot), Jimmy Degrasso (Megadeth, Ratt), and many more.

Get tickets here. A Facebook event page can be found here.