ROSE TATTOO Release "Nice Boys" Music Video

Rose Tattoo have released a video for the song "Nice Boys", featured on their new album, Outlaws, out now. Watch the clip below.

Outlaws is a re-recording of the famed first and iconic Rock N Roll Outlaw, spawning classics like “Nice Boys” (Don’t Play Rock ‘n’ Roll), “Rock N’ Roll Outlaw”, “One Of The Boys” and “Bad Boy For Love”, these songs have etched their way into the music landscape over the last 40+ years. The magik with a ‘k’ is that they’ve included three bonus tracks from the very early days, songs that were demoed and never made the final cut, being a ‘love song’ “Rosetta” written back in 1975 by Anderson and Rilens, “Snow Queen” and “Sweet Love Rock and Roll”, penned by Ian Rilens.

Loveable rogue, Angry Anderson recruited the best in the business to head up the assault on this one comprising legendary bass player, Mark Evans of AC/DC fame, iconic guitarist Bob Spencer - Finch, Skyhooks, The Angels, and, Pete Well’s endorsed, “unbelievably talented maestro of rock mayhem”, Dai Pritchard on slide. Keeping the drum stool warm on this outing is ‘Genghis’, the keeper of time, Jackie Barnes.

“For me, that’s critically important, cosmically important, because this album is all about history, heritage, honour and respect. Just as significant is the forging, the embracing, and the official signing on if you like, to that history by THIS band and having them make their own reverent mark. This really is about honouring the past and respecting the present.” - Angry Anderson

Rock N’ Roll Outlaw was originally recorded at the famed Alberts studios, produced by the legendary team, Vanda & Young and, released through Albert, Repertoire Records in late 1978.

“The universe owes a deep unpayable debt to this band’s founders Peter Wells and Ian Rilen as well as Mick Cocks, Dallas 'Digger' Royal, Geordie Leach, Rockin’ Robin Riley and Lobby Loyde. Paul DeMarco, Dai Pritchard and Steve King have of course honourably kept the temple flame burning brightly more recently, but the album also rightfully acknowledges the foresight and support of Ted Albert, Fifa Riccobono, George Young and Harry Vanda who saw something in this band back when most other record companies were calling the cops.” - Angry Anderson

Outlaws is released via Cleopatra Records on all digital platforms as well as on CD and a special limited edition vinyl pressing in your choice of red or silver. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Of The Boys"

"Sweet Love (Rock N’ Roll)"

"Tramp"

"Snow Queen"

"Rock N’ Roll Outlaw"

"The Butcher And Fast Eddy"

"Remedy"

"TV"

"Stuck On You"

"Astra Wally"

"Bad Boy For Love"

"Nice Boys"

"Rosetta" (Bonus Track)

"Nice Boys" video:

(Photo - Bob King)