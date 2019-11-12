ROSS THE BOSS Gearing Up For New Zealand / Australian Tour; Performing MANOWAR's Hail To England Album In Its Entirety
Ross The Boss, the co-founder of Manowar, is coming back to Australia and New Zealand with a slew of Manowar classics guaranteed to see fists raised to the roof.
Says Ross: "We will bring the message of True Metal to our Immortal Metal Armies. We will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy."
Tour dates are as follows.
November
15 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar
16 - Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran
17 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Club Tavern
20 - Adelaide, Australia - HQ
21 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo
22 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
23 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
24 - Perth, Australia - Rosemount Hotel