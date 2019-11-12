ROSS THE BOSS Gearing Up For New Zealand / Australian Tour; Performing MANOWAR's Hail To England Album In Its Entirety

Ross The Boss, the co-founder of Manowar, is coming back to Australia and New Zealand with a slew of Manowar classics guaranteed to see fists raised to the roof.

Says Ross: "We will bring the message of True Metal to our Immortal Metal Armies. We will deliver an experience only to be described as, true classic metal. We are going to devastate every audience, every night, without mercy."

Tour dates are as follows.

November

15 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar

16 - Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran

17 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Club Tavern

20 - Adelaide, Australia - HQ

21 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

22 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

23 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

24 - Perth, Australia - Rosemount Hotel