ROSS THE BOSS, JEFF BECERRA, KARL WILLETTS, JAMES MURPHY, DIRK VERBEUREN On Board For METAL AGAINST CORONAVIRUS Project; Artists Invited To Contribute

Metal Against Coronavirus is a creative project that calls for the participation of the entire international metal community.

Organizers: "We invite all bands, illustrators, designers, photographers, sound engineers, recording studios and producers, video directors, community managers, booking agencies, managers, event producers, merchandising companies, screen printing workshops, music journalists and other professionals linked to the Metal scene to contribute with their experience, passion, and solidarity for the development of this project.

"Metal Against Coronavirus was created to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. With the aim that all nationalities feel comfortable within the project, we decided to allocate the money generated to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the United Nations Foundation for the World Health Organization. More info here."

Artistic Goal: "The objective is to create a digital compilation album from the contribution of a song for each band or musical project. The goal is to collect 10 songs. If the response to the project is successful and exceeds our expectations, we will publish as many albums as selections of 10 songs possible. Both the album and our social networks will be supported with the artistic contribution from all the people involved.

"Bandcampl will be the platform where the album will be published.The price for the digital download will be a voluntary amount with no fixed minimum but we recommend the price of $1 USD per song and $10 USD per album. We will study possible options for a physical release and maybe even a merchandise line launch. A bank account number will be provided if someone prefers to make their donation this way."

Album Cover & Artwork: "The artist for the album cover will be Matt Cavotta, responsible for the covers for the The Tomb Within and All Tomorrow's Funerals album covers by the legendary and pioneer death metal band Autopsy."

Social Media And Promotional Artwork: "We are also talking with other top-notch illustrators within the Metal scene to add their art and creations to the project. We make a call to all graphic designers and illustrators interested in collaborating with their contributions to create promotional artwork related to the project that will be shared through our social networks. We also call on filmmakers, video editors, and animators to unleash their creativity and to create animations, video clips, and lyric videos based on the project's songs."

Involved Guest Musicians And Collaborators: "As a starting point for the project, we are working on the exclusive and unreleased collaborative song "Muerte en el Cielo/Celestial Burial" between musicians from the Catalan band Pánico Al Miedo together with musicians from the Colombian band Sol De Sangre.

"For the mentioned song we confirmed international collaborations of Jeff Becerra from Possessed and Karl Willetts from Bolt Thrower and Memoriam on vocals. Guitar solos by James Murphy former member and musician for Death/ Obituary/ Testament /Konkhra and Carlos Leonardo on bass (Human Carnage/ SMRT/ Mollitiam).

"The one and only Ross The Boss, one of the most influential heavy metal guitar players of all times and original former member of Manowar has united to our cause too, he will be recording a guitar solo for another song included in this compilation project.

"In addition, Dirk Verbeuren current drummer and full time member of thrash metal titans Megadeth and ex-member of Soilwork will record drum tracks for another song.

"Swedish master engineer extraordinaire Tony Lindgren of Fascination Street studios has confirmed his participation in our project too.

"We are currently speaking with lots of musicians and possible collaborators. New announcements, additions and updates will be made."

For requirements for participation and further information, head here.