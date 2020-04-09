ROSS THE BOSS Singer MARC LOPES Guests On New Episode Of Gear Masters; Video

On this episode of Digital Tour Bus’ Gear Masters, Marc Lopes, the vocalist of the metal bands, Ross The Boss Band and Let Us Prey, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Ross The Boss Band is currently supporting their newest album, Born of Fire.

Due to the current conditions, Ross The Boss/Burning Witches/Asomvel are postponing their April tour in Europe.

Says Ross The Boss: "The bands plan to reschedule all the shows as possible and regret this inconvenience to all involved especially our fans but want to insure everyone’s safety. We hope everyone stays healthy and we all look forward to performing as soon as conditions permit."