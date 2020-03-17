ROSS THE BOSS Talks Making Of New Album - "We Were Under The Gun To Meet A Deadline; It Came Out Magnificently Well"

Robert Cavuoto recently caught up with former Manowar guitarist Ross “The Boss” Friedman for Metal Rules to discuss the new album, Born Of Fire. An excerpt from the chat is available below. Ross also comments on how President Trump's ban on international travel will impact his European tour, the physicality of touring after 40 years, and if he feels he is a better songwriter now.

Robert Cavuoto: The word that comes to mind to describe Born of Fire is “furious.” Was that the intent to make this better than By Blood Sworn?

Ross: "Of course! The band has been touring, and we have an amazing chemistry from songwriting to the recording process. On this CD, everything got heavier, louder, and faster! The hooks were better on these songs too. The entire CD came out magnificently well."

Robert Cavuoto: Was there anything you did differently in preparation for this CD from By Blood Sworn?

Ross: "We changed our songwriting process. We didn’t work everything out in the rehearsal studio like we did on the last CD. We took our demos into the studio as we were under the gun to meet a deadline. I would have to say that working out our demos in advance was the main difference."

Robert Cavuoto: Are you more comfortable now as a songwriter than you were when you were in Manowar?

Ross: "I don’t think it’s changed that much for me. When I was younger I thought songwriting was easier. I think there is a bit of maturity as I get older and maybe have become more opinionated on how a song should be. For this record, we went on basic instincts and came out on top. The fact that we have 12 songs so different is a testament to the band’s writing strengthen as everyone was contributing. That’s why it is so strong."

One can’t talk about genre defining acts in the metal scene without mentioning one man: Ross “The Boss” Friedman has written music history as a founding member of Manowar and The Dictators. His influence in heavy metal and also punk is noticeable to this day.

Manowar’s first six masterpieces which saw him significantly involved in between 1982 and 1988 are immortal classics today, and that the band wasn’t able to deliver the same quality again after his departure speaks for the New York based guitarist and songwriter. Since 2006 Ross again is releasing traditional and raw epic metal which calls up memories of the Manowar masterpieces from the 80’s with its very own style.

The brand new album, Born Of Fire, is the fourth album from Friedman and his band, which arrives not even two years after their chart breaking 2018 effort, By Blood Sworn. While Ross The Boss used this time for extensive touring they built their latest epos which will excite fans worldwide seemingly effortless out of nothing.

Born Of Fire is pounding yet fresher and heavier out of the speakers than before, but isn’t lacking any of the typical Ross The Boss trademarks.

Tracklisting:

"Glory To The Slain"

"Fight The Fight"

"Denied By The Cross"

"Maiden Of Shadows"

"I Am The Sword"

"Shotgun Evolution"

"Born Of Fire"

"Godkiller"

"The Blackest Heart"

"Demon Holiday"

"Undying"

"Waking The Moon"

"Maiden Of Shadows" video:

"Denied By The Cross" lyric video: