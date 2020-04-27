ROTTING CHRIST Post 1996 Cover Of "Tormentor" In Tribute To KREATOR
April 27, 2020, an hour ago
Greek bashers Rotting Christ have checekd in with something special for the fans:
"This is a little tribute from our band to the biggest and most influential thrash metal band ever! Recorded back in 1996 and appeared as bonus song in the special limited edition of our Triarchy Of The Lost Lovers album."
Rotting Christ are currently selling the official tour shirt for their now-postponed North American headlining trek to raise money for the World Health Organization. The Devastation On The Nation tour shirt can be purchased for only $15, here. Proceeds will be donated to the World Health Organization.
Rotting Christ comments: "We donate any profit from our 'The Heretics special price tour shirt' to the World Health Organisation. That's one little activity for a band - an important life attitude these days. Stay safe and we will cross paths again brothers and sisters."
With tours taking a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotting Christ is still set to headline the Devastation On The Nation tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off this month. While the tour has been postponed, it has been rescheduled for early 2021.
If you already purchased a ticket for the tour, it will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can no longer attend can look into refunds at their point of purchase.
Rotting Christ will be supported by Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and more. The full run of dates can be found below while all ticket links will be made available at MetalFestivalTours.com.
New dates:
February
11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (late show)
28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
March
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Ester Segarra)