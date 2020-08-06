ROTTING CHRIST's Music Featured In Trailer For PS4 Game Mortal Shell

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, announce their collaboration with the creators of the PS4 game Mortal Shell, which features the band's epic track "Χ Ξ Σ (666)" in the official trailer!.The game is set for worldwide release on August 18. The trailer can be seen below.

Frontman Sakis Tolis comments: "Dear friends, we are proud to announce our collaboration with the PS4 video game creators of 'Mortal Shell!' Our track 'ΧΞΣ (666)' is being used in the official game trailer. In the mean time, we are working hard on new songs for the new upcoming Rotting Christ album and we are preparing our live appearance at the European Metal Festival Alliance this weekend. Stay tuned and look forward to meeting you in the real world soon. NON SERVIAM!"

For more info on the game, head here.

It's not Rotting Christ's first encounter with the gaming industry. Last month, the band was discovered on a poster in the game The Last of Us Part 2 along with label mates Horrendous.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)