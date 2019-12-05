ROTTING CHRIST To Headline Devastation On The Nation 2020 North American Tour; BORKNAGAR, WOLFHEART, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Round Out Bill

Greek metal veterans, Rotting Christ, will headline the 2020 edition of the Devastation On The Nation tour, which will lay waste to cities throughout North America. The trek will kick off on March 19 in Berkeley, CA and will conclude on April 19 in Los Angeles, CA.

The band will be supported by Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams and Imperial Triumphant. The full run of dates can be found below while all ticket links will be made available at MetalFestivalTours.com, here.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Rotting Christ frontman Sakis Tolis comments, "We are thrilled to announce that we are finally back in North America after four years. Together with a great bunch of bands, we are ready to make some hell! Until then... NON SERVIAM."

Tour dates:

March

19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Ester Segarra)