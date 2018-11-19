ROTTING CHRIST To Release The Heretics Album In February; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Greek extreme metal veterans Rotting Christ have revealed the first details for their new album. Entitled The Heretics, the album will be released on February 15th via Season Of Mist.

The album artwork and track listing can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"In The Name Of God"

"Vetry Zlye"

"Heaven And Hell And Fire"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Dies Irae"

"I Believe"

"Fire God And Fear"

"The Voice Of The Universe"

"The New Messiah"

"The Raven"

Rotting Christ are currently touring Europe in support of the mighty Watain. All remaining dates are listed below.

November

20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

23 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Rotting Christ 2019 festival dates:

April

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter 2019

May

11 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting 2019

August

8 - Caton Hall, UK - Bloodstock Open Air 2019

(Photo - Irene Serrano)