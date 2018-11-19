ROTTING CHRIST To Release The Heretics Album In February; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
November 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Greek extreme metal veterans Rotting Christ have revealed the first details for their new album. Entitled The Heretics, the album will be released on February 15th via Season Of Mist.
The album artwork and track listing can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"In The Name Of God"
"Vetry Zlye"
"Heaven And Hell And Fire"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"Dies Irae"
"I Believe"
"Fire God And Fear"
"The Voice Of The Universe"
"The New Messiah"
"The Raven"
Rotting Christ are currently touring Europe in support of the mighty Watain. All remaining dates are listed below.
November
20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
22 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
23 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
Rotting Christ 2019 festival dates:
April
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter 2019
May
11 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting 2019
August
8 - Caton Hall, UK - Bloodstock Open Air 2019
(Photo - Irene Serrano)