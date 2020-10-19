Royal Australian Mint Honors AC/DC With Electrifying Coin Collection

Celebrating six milestone anniversaries of AC/DC album releases, the Royal Australian Mint brings you this electrifying coin collection, featuring packaging that showcases original album art and designed to resemble miniature vinyl records, this collection 'shoots to thrill'. Secure yours now at this location.

Special edition AC/DC coins have been released by the Royal Australian Mint to celebrate six of the rock band's albums, reports Tita Smith for Daily Mail Australia.

This year marks 45 years since AC/DC released their debut album High Voltage.

The band’s second album T.N.T also clocks up its sapphire anniversary at the end of the year, while Dirty Deeds Done Cheap will reach the milestone in 2021.

To commemorate the occasion, the mint has produced six unique coin tributes, a seven coin set and a limited edition silver frosted uncirculated coin.

"The Mint is proud to be issuing coin tributes to the vinyls that have electrified generations of music lovers," Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid said. "These coins will be highly sought after by rock 'n' roll fans and gift buyers alike."

With the new coin releases, the Mint is marking these significant anniversaries plus 40 years since the release of Back In Black and 25 years since the release of Ballbreaker, and the pending Ruby anniversary of For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) in 2021.

