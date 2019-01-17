ROYAL TUSK Premier "Reflection" Music Video

Royal Tusk have released a new music video for their track “Reflection”. Directed by Keenan Kirk, this is the second music video we’ve seen from the band from their latest LP, Tusk II.

“The video for Reflection was a blast to make,” says the band. “We wanted to show the pure rawness that is a Royal Tusk live show, no bells or whistles. We avoided the usual quick edits and stylized after-effects you often see in performance videos by constructing a practical effect which was really challenging to pull off."

"Without giving too much away, We only had one chance to shoot it, so what you get is an inspired, genuine, and raw performance, flaws and all. Just like a live rock show should be. What better time to drop it as we set out for our first American tour. Give it a spin, then come see it for yourself.”

Royal Tusk has also announced a new batch of European tour dates in support of Monster Truck. “Since the release of Tusk II, we’ve been shown nothing but love and support from our European fans,” says bassist Sandy MacKinnon. “Y’all have raised the bar high, so now it’s time for us to bring it. We couldn’t be more excited to be alongside our rock n roll brethren, Monster Truck. One thing is for sure, this tour is going to rock, rock real hard!”

Dates kick off on April 18th in Bristol, UK and continue on to the Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Austria, Denmark, Norway and finally culminate on May 23rd in Stockholm, Sweden. This is the first time the band will embark on a full-fledged European tour.

Royal Tusk is about to embark on a batch of US tour dates on the first ever SiriusXM Accelerator Tour. The band will be supporting New Zealand rock band Like A Storm alongside Afterlife. Dates kick off on January 23rd in Anaheim, CA and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in Beaver Dam on February 23rd.

Finally, Royal Tusk has confirmed their participation in the 2019 Rock USA Festival taking place on July 18th - 20th in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

(Photo - Brandynn Pope)