RUIN Reveal “Living In Fear” Video

Thrash/groove metal band Ruin have revealed a new video for "Living In Fear," the final single from the band's latest album, entitled Rite Of Passage. Filmed and directed by the band and edited by guitarist/vocalist Richard Carey, the video weaves together dark performance footage and bleak images, creating the perfect visual counterpart to the song's lyrical message.

Carey says, "It's cold and dark, and the song is cold and dark. Lyrically, it is dark and very blunt, and the chorus is empowering, emphasizing that we should not live in fear or be controlled by your fears."

Formed in 2005, the Portland, Maine, natives have made a name for themselves in the U.S. Northeast and beyond, developing their own original brand of distinguished, no-holds-barred thrash/groove metal, reminiscent of bands such as Strapping Young Lad and Fear Factory.

Ruin is currently in the writing stages of their fourth album, but in the meantime, will perform a string of Northeast shows beginning this Friday, January 18th. The shows will feature new drummer Lee LeVasseur of the Bangor, Maine, based band Nobis. LeVasseur replaced Craig Carey, co-founder of Ruin, who left the band last year to focus on family. The "Living In Fear" video was completed prior to his departure.

Richard Carey adds, "I love my brother and wish him the best. This band would not exist if it wasn't for his long-term dedication. It hurt to lose him, but we are thankful for our time and experience working together."

Dates:

January

18 – Worcester, MA – Ralph’s Diner

26 – Bangor, ME – Downunder Club at Seasons

February

16 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

March

29 – Wallingford, CT – Cherry Street Station