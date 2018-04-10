RUNESCARRED Frontman Ven Scott Makes Directorial Debut With Date From Hell

Award-winning heavy metal frontman turned filmmaker Ven Scott (Runescarred, former founding member of Dead Earth Politics), will make his directorial debut with the film Date From Hell. The movie follows two lovers on a date that goes bad in the most HELLISH way. These two sweethearts get *gore* than they asked for! Scott previously produced 'Shilo,' a short film that won the Programmer's Choice Award for shorts at Sidewalk Film Festival.

The film has launched a crowd funding campaign via Hatchfund. Fans can make a tax deductible donation and receive various perks, including receiving a producer credit, signed memorabilia, downloads, opportunities to go to the screening, and much more.

Film synopsis:

Ever have a date that just doesn't go quite as expected? As soon as you think things couldn't get worse, they do. In the most horrible, gory, evil, vile, terrible way?

Susie and Bobby Dean can relate. They just can't see eye to eye, but they aren't the ones at each other's throats. That is someone else altogether.

Follow these two star-crossed lovers as they would escape the clutches of a Lone Stranger. Then follow the Stranger after he gets exactly what he asked for.

There's nothing like a bloody nightcap after a Date From Hell.