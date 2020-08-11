RUSH - 45th Anniversary Of Fly By Night Album And Tour Commemorated With Limited Edition Screenprints; On Sale Today At Noon

Iconic By Collectionzz will commemorate the 45th anniversary of Rush's Fly By Night album and their first major headlining tour with official limited edition screenprints by Barry Ament of the legendary Ames Bros.

In December 1974, Rush recorded their second album, Fly By Night, with their new drummer, Neil Peart. With the addition of The Professor, "suddenly, it was a very different band," said Geddy Lee. "Once we had Neil with us, so much changed in the way we wrote music and the way we presented it. And from that point on, it felt like we could do anything..." Alex Lifeson agreed, "in many ways, the second album felt like a new start for the band."

Rush supported Fly By Night with a 70-city US and Canadian tour that covered February to June 1975, opening for rock behemoths KISS and Aerosmith. They also performed their first major headline shows across Canada, including a sold-out show in Toronto at Massey Hall for 4,000 people. As Ultimate Classic Rock so eloquently put it, "Neil Peart wasn't just the new drummer; he was the spark that pushed them to greatness."

Neil not only had a hand in the lyrics, he also became the 'graphic arts supervisor' for the classic album cover: "One of the first lyrics I submitted to Alex and Geddy was 'Fly By Night,' and when the time came to make our first album together, we decided that was a good title. (Our other candidate was Aurora Borealis, so we probably made the better choice.) As a bird lover since childhood, I remembered an illustration of a snowy owl swooping down toward the viewer with fierce eyes, and I suggested an image like that for the cover, maybe with the northern lights in the background. It fell to me to talk on the phone to the record company artist in Chicago, and try to describe this picture in words. In the same way that writing those few lyrics for the band would lead to me becoming the band's chief wordsmith, that phone conversation led to me becoming the 'graphic arts supervisor.'" - Neil Peart

- Main Edition - $75.00 / Swirl Foil Edition - $125

- 18" x 24" inches

- Five (Main) & Six Color (Swirl Foil) Screenprints

- Holographic Authenticity Sticker on Back

- Hand Signed & Numbered by Barry Ament (Ames Bros)

