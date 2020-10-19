RUSH - Ari Gold's Adventures Of Power Film Featuring NEIL PEART Cameo Gets Official Re-Release

Adventures Of Power, the indie film which chronicles the adventures of air-drummer extraordinaire Power (played by filmmaker Ari Gold), and containing a cameo from late Rush drummer Neil Peart (along with a slew of Rush references) has been re-released.

About Adventures Of Power: March to the beat of your own drum… even if you don't have one. In this star-studded cult classic, an outcast rock 'n' roll fan named Power battles across the nation to rescue his town, by competing in an epic air-drum battle.

Neil Peart loved the concept behind this film so much he became an active participant and appeared in it.

Now, with so many musicians struggling with the pandemic, Ari Gold the film's creator has released Adventures Of Power to lend his support. Please join Ari Gold in this effort.

Every Stream supports musicians in need through MusicCares in a time when the world needs music more than ever, many musicians have lost health care & gig revenue.

Adventures Of Power is available on Amazon Prime or can be streamed from the website for the price of a premium cup of coffee. The download version includes bonus material and Ari Gold's Neil Peart Interview.

Head here for more information.