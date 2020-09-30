RUSH Art Director HUGH SYME Discusses Career Highlights In New Episode Of "The Creationists"

Rush art director Hugh Syme is featured in the new episode of The Creationists. Host Steve Waxman has issued the following:

"Hugh Syme is easily Canada’s most successful and recognizable album cover designer. If, for some reason, you don’t know the name, you will definitely know the work he’s created for some of the world’s biggest artists including The Band, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Earth, Wind And Fire and Celine Dion, to name just a few.

"Over the course of a career that has now spanned 45 years, Hugh has been nominated for 19 JUNO Awards (winning 4) and much of his work has been featured in volumes of coffee table books that highlight many of the world’s best album covers. But, it’s his relationship with Canadian rockers Rush that solidified Hugh’s reputation. He has designed every Rush album cover since 1975’s Caress Of Steel. Hugh and I spent some time going over many of his career highlights and we began at the beginning..."

Listen to the story behind the design of some of rock's most iconic album covers on The Creationists, available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. Find links here.