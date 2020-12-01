RUSH Art Director HUGH SYME Talks Easter Eggs And In-Jokes Found In Moving Pictures Album Cover Artwork

Rush art director Hugh Syme spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock about the artwork he created for the band's eighth album, 1981's Moving Pictures.

"I Immediately saw people moving pictures," he says. Not that Rush were immediately on board.

"The band didn't get it at first," Syme says. "I said to Neil (Peart), 'We've gotta have some people moving pictures.' It was another one of those 'What?!' kind of moments. It took a little more description from me to fill in the details."

It's a layered joke: The cover shows a crew of workers physically moving pictures (paintings of dogs playing poker, the "Starman" character from 2112 and a burning Joan of Arc) and a group of people being moved to tears by these pictures.

Rush covers often feature Easter eggs and in-jokes, using friends and acquaintances multiple times across their catalog. One participant was Syme's pal Bobby King, who previously played the suit-clad "(René) Magritte character" on Hemispheres, the "willing bare-assed character for the Starman (on 2112)" and the man in the stage wings on Exit … Stage Left. For Moving Pictures, he shows up as "the prime mover — no pun intended."

