RUSH Classic "YYZ" Covered By SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA "CHILE" DIAZ And ALICE COOPER's Solid Rock Students; Video

Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, has released the video below, featuring a performance that premiered during the Decade That Rocked Grammy Music Education Coalition livestream last night.

"We are proud to present this amazing collaboration between the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation and Alice Cooper's Solid Rock, and our shared mission to support and inspire kids through music, pairing up Solid Rock students Conrad Varela (guitar) and Christian Champion (drums), with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, for an insane cover of the RUSH classic 'YYZ'."