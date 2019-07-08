RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass American Signing Dates For July

Hot off the European book tour, promoters have announced more US cities that Rush vocalist / bassist / keyboardist Geddy Lee will be appearing in to sign copies of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.

Dates:

July

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

15 - St. Louis, MO - Left Bank Books

17 - Chicago, IL - Barnes & Noble

18 - Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Barnes & Noble

20 - Atlanta, GA - Acapella Books

The hosts for the Q&A will be previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass for Geddy to personalize. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Geddy will not sign memorabilia or instruments - only the book.