RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Is NOT Dead - "Even I Gulped When I Saw I Was Trending On Twitter"

Geddy Lee is alive and well. The Rush frontman was trending on Twitter earlier today (Tuesday, September 8), leading fans to speculate that he had passed away. Thankfully, this is not the case.

Geddy caught wind of the situation and took to Twitter with the following message: "Even I gulped when I saw I was trending on Twitter, but I asked my dogs and apparently I’m a bit boring but otherwise fine...”

In other recently reported Rush news, according to Thorold News, the planned tribute night for legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart - from St. Catharines, Ontario - has been pushed back to next spring due to the pandemic.

When the event does happen, it will be held at the Meridian Centre by charity Overtime Angels and the city of St. Catharines, in cooperation with Peart's family. Apart from the Overtime Angels, the beneficiaries of the event, chosen by the Peart family, are St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, The Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, and the Royal Victoria Hospital of Barrie.

Peart had been fighting brain cancer for more than three years when he died in January. Peart's sister, Nancy Burkholder, wanted to shine some light on a dark time, reported CTV News.

"His favourite saying was 'what's the most excellent thing I can do today,' and I thought 'hmm, I think we should raise money in his honour," said Burkholder. She immediately thought of the Regional Cancer Centre at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ontario (Canada).

The family had planned on a memorial concert, but it was put on hold because of COVID-19. Burkholder has instead asked her brother's admirers and collaborators to donate items for an auction. While staff at RVH don't know how much money the auction will raise, they have big plans to improve and expand radiation treatments.

For Burkholder, the last few months without her brother have been rough, but she's found comfort in hearing stories from his fans and seeing their adoration in donations. "I have to say this is one thing that is keeping us going, and the support is just phenomenal," she admitted. "It surprises us every day."

The auction to benefit the RVH cancer centre will continue for at least the rest of the summer, possibly longer if fans continue to dig up Neil Peart keepsakes.

Visit the Peart Family Memorial Fund Auction page here.