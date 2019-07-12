RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE On Band's Musical Legacy - "A Body Of Work Like Ours Takes On A Life Of Its Own"

With Rush off the road and out of the studio, what becomes of the band's musical legacy?

"I don’t really know how to answer that, to be honest," frontman Geddy Lee tells Tennessean.com. "A body of work like ours takes on a life of its own."

Still, he's found solace in the face-to-face interactions brought by the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass book tour. "And people just wanna come up and share their Rush experience with me and for the most part they’ve been incredibly respectful and really left me with a lot more than I had bargained for," he said.

Hot off the European book tour, promoters have announced more US cities that Geddy Lee will be appearing in to sign copies of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.

Dates:

July

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

15 - St. Louis, MO - Left Bank Books

17 - Chicago, IL - Barnes & Noble

18 - Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Barnes & Noble

20 - Atlanta, GA - Acapella Books

The hosts for the Q&A will be previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass for Geddy to personalize. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Geddy will not sign memorabilia or instruments - only the book.