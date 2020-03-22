RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE On Coronavirus - "I Urge You All To Do The Right Thing; Social Distance, Trust The Science, Wsh Your Hands..."
March 22, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Rush frontman Geddy Lee has posted a message on Instagram encouraging self-isolation in the face of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic:
It’s been over 2 months since our soul brother Neil left us and although we continue to mourn his passing, we must now turn our gaze to the serious virus threatening all of us on the planet - a reminder of how precious life is ... I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family - so I urge you all to do the right thing ...social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this... . 📸: @richardsibbaldphoto #hanginwiththewassermans #respectthethreat
Geddy Lee and Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson posted the following message in the wake of flood of tributes honouring drum icon Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer: