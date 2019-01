RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Schedules West Hollywood Book Signing Event; Tickets Available Now

On January 30th, Geddy Lee will be signing copies of his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass at Book Soup, located in West Hollywood, CA. Tickets must be purchased in advance to attend the event and are available here.

Event Details:

Wednesday January 30th, 2019

5 - 8 PM, PST

Location:

Book Soup

8818 Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA

Event Guidelines:

* Customers must purchase an Eventbrite ticket for this event to be in the signing line. When you arrive at Book Soup see a Book Soup employee with your ticket to check in and receive your copy of Geddy Lee's Big Book of Beautiful Bass.

* All tickets include one (1) copy of Geddy Lee's Big Book of Beautiful Bass (Retail price $65.00).

* Geddy will sign & personalize copies of Geddy Lee's Big Book of Beautiful Bass, only. Max 2 per person. He will not be signing memorabilia.

* No photos.

* There will be no online orders accepted for this event. Anyone who purchases a ticket to this event must be in attendance to get their copy signed. If a ticket holder is unable to attend, an unsigned copy will be held for pick up after the event.

* 8pm is an approximate end time. The actual end time may vary.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass is a 408-page book that profiles his love of all things bass and his personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s. All editions of the new book are available for order at Rush Backstage now.

"It's not surprising that sooner or later I’d dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars." - Geddy Lee

Order the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass in three editions: Ultra Limited, Luxe Limited and Standard. The Ultra and Luxe Limited Editions are available only through Rush Backstage in limited quantities.

Ultra Limited Edition Exclusive $950

This leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 250 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The book comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. The book comes enclosed in a custom BBBofB silver tolex briefcase, reminiscent of certain guitar cases. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables across the world.

"Because we know many collectors will not want to take their books out of the shrinkwrap, we are also including a FREE copy of the Standard Edition book along with this ultra edition."

Included with this Ultra Limited Edition are the following items:

- Silver Tolex Case with secret compartment

- Behind-the-scenes Mini Booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

- Glossy photograph, signed by Geddy Lee (8’ x 9.5”)

- Printed Setlist from R40 Tour, with Geddy’s basses for each song

- Immaculately reproduced Vintage Fender Hang Tag

- Full set of Rotosound Swing Bass Strings (same gauge and scale as Geddy uses) in custom vintage style box

- Guitar polishing cloth with BBBofB Skull logo

- Free bonus BBBofB Standard Edition

Luxe Limited Edition $450

This Luxe Edition leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 900 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The edition also comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables around the world.

Included with this Luxe Limited Edition are the following items:

- Custom BBBofB fabric book bag

- Behind the scenes mini-booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

Standard Edition $75

The standard trade edition is a 408-page hardcover book showcasing Geddy Lee's impressive collection of personal bass guitars.

(Photo - Richard Sibbald)