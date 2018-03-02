RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Contributes Short Story To Toronto Paper, 100 Signed Copies Available

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is now a guest contributor to his pal Dave Bidini's local Toronto community arts paper, the West End Phoenix. Alex's short stories are illustrated by artist Casey McGlynn. The December 2017 Issue features a piece by Alex Lifeson called "The Meaning of Lifeson: Vol. 2 Important Considerations For Starting A Rockband."

100 hand numbered copies of the December 2017 issue, personally signed by Alex Lifeson, with proceeds going to support the local West End Phoenix are available now via the Rush Backstage Club.