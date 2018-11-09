RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Joins Forces With Drummer MARCO MINNEMANN

Drummer Marco Minnemann, who has recorded and performed with numerous artists including Joe Satriani, the Aristocrats, Steven Wilson, and Levin Minnemann Rudess, has revealed that he has teamed up with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson for a "new collaborative release".

In a Facebook post, Marco states: "Working on a new collaborative release together with Rush’s Alex Lifeson. Watch this space for more details to follow soon." (Artwork by Tom Colbie)