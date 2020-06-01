RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Talks Life After NEIL PEART's Passing - "I Don't Feel Inspired And Motivated"

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently guested on the WFAN program Talkin' Golf With Ann Liguori to do just that, as well as discuss the band's early days, Rush's longevity, and life after the passing of drummer Neil Peart.

Lifeson: "After Neil passed in January, I've played very little guitar. I don't feel inspired and motivated. It was the same thing when Neil's daughter died in a car accident in 1997; I didn't really play for about a year, and I just don't feel it in my heart right now. Every time I pick up a guitar, I just aimlessly kind of mess around with it and put it down after 10 minutes. Normally, I would pick up a guitar and I would play for a couple of hours without even being aware that I'm spending that much time. So I know it'll come back. And I think Geddy working on his book for those couple of years, he was so involved in that book - which is, by the way, a fabulous book - when he finished it, he went on a tour for a year promoting it. Every time I spoke to him about getting back together, he was, like, 'Yeah, when I get through this, when I get through this...' and then always something came up, I guess. I don't know if the motivation is there for us to really do anything now. We're certainly proud of our track record, and we still love music, but it's different now."

A Neil Peart commemorative task force has been struck by the city to look at ideas for honouring the Rush drummer and former St. Catharines resident, reports Welland Tribune.

City council approved the task force's terms of reference Wednesday and appointed Mayor Walter Sendzik and Port Dalhousie Couns. Bruce Williamson and Carlos Garcia to its membership. Their job, along with other members, will be to review options for a memorial celebrating the life and musical career of Peart, along with its location and how it will be funded and maintained.

Peart, a member of the Order Of Canada and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, grew up in St. Catharines and worked at Lakeside Park's former midway. He died on January 7 due to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The idea for a statue or other memorial to honour Peart in Lakeside Park has been community driven. More than 25,000 people signed an online petition to have Peart honoured with a plaque or statue in the Port Dalhousie park. The public will be able to submit concepts at a meeting later this year after the rest of the task force members are appointed.

Read more at WellandTribune.ca.