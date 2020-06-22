RUSH, HEART, DAVE GROHL, CHRIS CORNELL And More Perform "Cross Road Blues" At 2013 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony; Video

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has released the video below, featuring the finale performance of Robert Johnson's "Cross Road Blues" (aka "Crossroads") at the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The super jam performance includes newly inducted RUSH, Public Enemy, and Heart and additional performers Dave Grohl, Darryl DMC McDaniels, John Fogerty, Tom Morello, Gary Clark Jr. and Chris Cornell.