RUSH - Hudson Music Announces "The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship"

November 16, 2020, 2 hours ago

Hudson Music has announced the The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship, sponsored by Hudson Music. Applications begin in March 2021 thru the Percussive Arts Society (PAS.org).

PAS (Percussive Arts Society) will annually award four drummers the opportunity for online drumset lessons from well-known artists/educators. Stay tuned for further details.

Neil Peart Peart died of glioblastoma on January 7, 2020. He was 67 years of age.



