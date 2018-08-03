RUSH - Limited Edition Funko Pop! Figures Unveiled

Funko Pop! will debut several exclusive limited edition collectible figures at Fan Expo Canada, which runs from August 30th to September 2nd at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Ontario.

One of the most sought after sets is sure to be the Rush three-pack featuring Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart, dressed in their '70s stage attire. The price tag remains a mystery.

Visit the official websites for both Funko and Fan Expo Canada for further details.