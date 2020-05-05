RUSH Members Appear In Upcoming GORDON LIGHTFOOT Documentary; "He Is One Of The Greatest Examples Of Timeless Singer / Songwriter," Says GEDDY LEE (Video Trailer)

Greenwich Entertainment's upcoming documentary, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind - directed by Martha Kehoe & Joan Tosoni - is an exploration into the career, music and influence of the iconic Canadia musician.

With unprecedented access to the artist and featuring interviews with Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Sarah McLachlan, Alec Baldwin and more, this intimate documentary follows Lightfoot’s evolution from choirboy in rural Canada to troubled troubadour to international star with hits including “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “Carefree Highway”, and “Rainy Day People”.

Watch a video trailer for the doc, streaming on-demand this summer, below: