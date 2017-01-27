RUSH Members To Induct YES Into 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Hall Of Famers Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush and Neil Young will induct Yes and Pearl Jam, respectively into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in April.

"There's a creative committee that looks for these types of connections to find people who are the right fit,'' said Todd Mesek, the Rock Hall's vice president of marketing and communications, in explaining how the institution chooses those who will present artists for induction.

"Rush was definitely influenced by Yes, and the two groups are both seminal prog-rock bands, so it's a natural fit to have Rush welcome in Yes as fellow inductees,'' said Mesek.

"Pearl Jam continues to play Young's 'Rockin' In The Free World' as part of their sets today, so the relationship - personally, professionally and musically - is deep,'' Mesek said.



It remains to be determined who will induct Electric Light Orchestra and Journey.





Other Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees include Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. Nile Rodgers will receive the Award For Musical Excellence.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the third time. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2017.

Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale Friday, February 3rd, at 10 a.m. EST through Ticketmaster.com.

The special exhibition on the 2017 Inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland on March 30th.

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.