RUSH - Modern Drummer Festival 2020 Featuring Tribute To Late Drummer NEIL PEART Available Online Until December

Last Saturday, a number of musicians - including Mike Portnoy, Carl Palmer, Chad Smith, Rick Allen, Charlie Benante, Carmine Appice and more - honoured late Rush drummer Neil Peart as part of the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival.

